‘Finding the Good Life’ in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Find the Good Life program was created six years ago, and it’s back to attract people to come live and work in our state.

Your News Leader talked to one of the people who moved to Minot through the program to see if he’s found the good life.

What does having a good life mean? For Travis High, who works as a service technician, it’s having the means to build a future.

“I can a name for myself, have a successful career and eventually afford property,” said Travis.

Travis moved to Minot three weeks after contacting organizers with the Find the Good Life program. With their help, he landed a job in three days after getting to Minot.

Mark Lyman with the Minot Area Chamber EDC said the program’s relocation help desk helps others around the country find the best version of their life in North Dakota.

“People know that there are ways to make a good living here and ways to stay happy here with a family or by yourself,” said Lyman.

Travis said financial hardship, unsuccessful job hunts and mental health struggles made it difficult for him to find his good life in Washington state.

Beau Lundmark, General Manager at Pro-IT, said Travis was quiet in the beginning, but he fit right in.

“We’re kind of a strange crew to work with so there’s a lot of end job and crazy things that happen around here some days,” said Lundmark.

Travis said his culture shock was seeing less homelessness, it’s cleaner and that it’s a tight knit community.

“Gas is significantly cheaper compared to Washington,” said High. The saying that when you move, your problems move with you, but Travis said that doesn’t apply to him.

“Overall, it’s been a very positive experience for me,” said High. Hoping others “find the good life” in the Peace Garden State.

Since the inception of Find the Good Life, the help desks have received more than 1,000 inquiries, and 400 have moved forward with community champions.

