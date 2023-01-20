Darik Dissette breaks all-time Minot High career scoring record

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Darik Dissette only needed 14 points Thursday night to break Minot High’s career scoring record.

With 11 minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the second half, Darik drove to the basket and scored.

The layup secured his 1,357th point, the most in school history.

“It’s truly a blessing. I got teary-eyed when I hit it because I realized that all of my work went into this,” said Darik.

Darik is averaging more than 28 points per game through the first half of the season.

Matt Witwer (Class of 2003) held the record for the past 20 years with 1,356 points.

Darik has now scored 1,360 points following Thursday’s game.

The Magicians host Mandan Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Magic City Campus.

Dissette, who led the Magi’s state title run last season, committed to continue his basketball career at NDSU in November.

