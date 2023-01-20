Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling that tossed out key evidence in a Minot murder case, including the victim’s body.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition in the Dec. 2020 death of his roommate, 29-year-old Alice Quierolo.

Minot Police alerted the public to Quierolo’s disappearance, and her body was found days later in a vehicle that investigators said Krall had stored on an acquaintance’s property.

This April, Judge Stacy Louser ruled out all evidence found in the vehicle, on the grounds that police did not secure a warrant for the vehicle search or get permission from Krall’s probation officer.

State prosecutors appealed the ruling, arguing the search of the vehicle was protected by an inventory-search exception as well as the inevitable-discovery doctrine.

But, in a ruling filed Friday, the high court ruled that these factors did not apply and affirmed Louser’s ruling suppressing the evidence.

Krall remains in custody in the Ward County Jail on a $2 million bond, online records show.

Your News Leader reached out to Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson, who said the opinion and the file will be reviewed on Monday.

We’ve also reached out to Krall’s attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr for comment.

