From Central Dakota Humane Society volunteer dog walker to published author

Beverly Everett
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. — Beverly Everett has spent most of her life pursuing music.

She’s a professional musician, the director of symphony orchestras in both Bismarck and Bemidji, Minn., a professor at the University of Mary and an organist at Corpus Christi church.

She’s also a volunteer dog walker and now a published author.

This is the best part of Colin’s day. Colin is a four-year-old lab mix. This is his second time here at the Central Dakota Humane Society.

“He was one of the first dogs I met here,” said Everett. “Colin loves to dig. I think he would make a great avalanche rescue dog.”

Everett is a volunteer dog walker at CDHS.

“You feel so honored to be a part of their world,” she said.

Brock is another of her favorites.

Brock loves his car rides and his adventures.

Brock and Colin inspired Everett to check a big item off her bucket list.

“Writing a book, especially a children’s book, has been on my bucket list for a long time,” said Everett.

She’s published two children’s books, “Hallway of Hope” and “A Woof and a Promise.”

“It gives a voice to their stories. Some of it is fictional, but a lot of it is very true,” she explained.

Both Brock and Colin are in the books, along with some of Everett’s other favorite four-legged friends. And every time she comes here, dogs like Brock inspire Beverly all over again... to be a better person, to be more loving and accepting and to keep writing. She’s already started writing her third book.

You can purchase both of Beverly’s books on Amazon. They’re also available at CDHS and at Roots Boutique.

