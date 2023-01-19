Pat Beckman named principal of new Lakewood Elementary in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan School District has hired a principal for the new Lakewood Elementary School, which will open in August.

Pat Beckman has worked in the district for eight years and says he’s looking forward to the new responsibility and continuing his career with MPS.

“I’m excited, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I look forward to having that opportunity in front of myself,” said Beckman.

The new school is expected to have an enrollment of around 300 students.

Rendering of new Lakewood Elementary (Mandan Public Schools/ICON Architectural Group)

