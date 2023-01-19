Morse Code of Weather: how temperature inversions form and their impact on fog, t-storms & smog

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s Morse Code of Weather, Meteorologist Jacob Morse explains how temperature inversions form in the atmosphere and how they can act like a lid to prevent vertical mixing, which can result in fog formation, poor air quality because smog is trapped near the ground, and prevent thunderstorm development in the summertime (referred to as a “cap”).

