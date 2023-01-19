Morse Code of Weather: how atmospheric rivers form and deliver copious amounts of moisture to the west coast

By Jacob Morse
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s Morse Code of Weather, Meteorologist Jacob Morse discusses how atmospheric rivers form over the Pacific Ocean and slam into the west coast of the United States with copious amounts of moisture.

Numerous atmospheric river events have impacted specifically California recently leading to severe flooding and mountain snow.

Jacob also explains the terms “pineapple express” and “bomb cyclone,” which you sometimes hear associated with these storms.

The Science of Atmospheric Rivers
The Science of Atmospheric Rivers(NOAA)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: New details released in deadly Wahpeton shooting
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder
Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting

Latest News

inversion explainer
Morse Code of Weather: how temperature inversions form and their impact on fog, t-storms & smog
heavy snow
Evening Weather 1/18/23
atmospheric river
Morse Code of Weather: how atmospheric rivers form and deliver copious amounts of moisture to the west coast
co low
Evening Weather 1/17/23