Morse Code of Weather: how atmospheric rivers form and deliver copious amounts of moisture to the west coast
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s Morse Code of Weather, Meteorologist Jacob Morse discusses how atmospheric rivers form over the Pacific Ocean and slam into the west coast of the United States with copious amounts of moisture.
Numerous atmospheric river events have impacted specifically California recently leading to severe flooding and mountain snow.
Jacob also explains the terms “pineapple express” and “bomb cyclone,” which you sometimes hear associated with these storms.
