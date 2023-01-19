Mandan Public Works continues to clear the city of snow

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been more than a month since a winter storm dropped 18 inches of snow on the area. Public Works in Mandan is continuing to dig out the city but how much does moving all that snow cost?

The amount of snow received throughout a winter is not the only challenge Mandan Public Works Department deals with, creating a budget is as well. “You know it’s really hard, if we were to budget for these large snow events year after year, there would be some years that we would have excess funds like you wouldn’t believe,” said Mitch Bitz director of Mandan Public Works. It is difficult to allocate money for labor and fuel when planning the budget because the snow has yet to fall. The department can be out in the cold with planning due to unpredictable winter season. “Starting in October to the end of December we’re up about 340% this year compared to last year. That is about 160-170 thousand more dollars in that same time frame,” said Bitz.

Public works is not the only entity cleaning up parts of the city. Bis-Man Outdoor Services helped clear out driveways and parking lots during the snow events at the end of last year. “We’ve been booked out since October, so we make our schedule a week into the year,” said Jake Wutzke of Bis-Man Outdoor Services.

The City is currently working on widening streets and hauling snow out of neighborhoods. “If history holds true, we are just now moving into our snow season, so we are making room for extra snow,” said Bitz. All that extra snow can add up, the yearly snowfall average in the Bis-Man area is 51 inches. So far this year 52 inches have fallen.

Bismarck’s record for the greatest snowfall in one season was 103 inches in December 1996.

