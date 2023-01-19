Man arrested after shots fired at southeast Minot residence

Charles Johnson, Jr.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT. N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police arrested a 22-year-old Louisiana man Wednesday on charges he fired shots at a southeast Minot residence.

Prosecutors charged Charles Johnson, Jr., with two counts of reckless endangerment, extreme indifference.

According to a criminal affidavit, a witness told investigators Johnson fired rounds at the residence while he drove away.

Investigators said one round struck a deck, close to one victim’s head, while one or two other rounds entered the kitchen, near another victim.

Johnson made his initial appearance on the charges Thursday and will be arraigned Feb. 23.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle in question, or the gun.

Each charge is a C-felony.

