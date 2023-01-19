House Bill 1151, baiting for deer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.

The first discovery of Chronic Waste Disease in the state occurred in 2009 in unit 3F2 in 2009 according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. It’s been studied since 2002. Game and Fish Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson says CWD, as it’s more commonly known, is spread when deer congregate. He says CWD is spread through bodily fluids and transmitted directly between animals and indirectly through contaminated feed and environments, which speeds up the transmission and creates more risk of transmission. So, if Game and Fish finds CWD in a unit that falls within 25 miles of that detection hunters can no longer bait in that area. Right now, 20 of the state’s 38 deer hunting units don’t allow baiting.

“I worry about some of these people losing that opportunity and even though they can continue to hunt I wonder how many of those kids or those adults will quit hunting,” said John Arman. Arman would like to see more time and research done on CWD in North Dakota. Doctor Charlie Bahnson is a Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. He says there’s no straight forward answer on how many deer have died since 2009 of CWD but Game and Fish is confident that there is science saying deer do die from it and with it. “It’s in the neighborhood of 50 to 60 positive cases in state but we only test probably 10 % of the licenses that come out those units. So, for every positive that we know about there are other animals out there,” said Bahnson. Bahnson says other states collar and follow deer and CWD kills some of those deer. Doctor Bahnson says at this time there aren’t any plans to collar deer in North Dakota but the department spends about $250,000 a year on CWD surveillance and management.

On a larger scale, Senator John Hoeven’s legislation to authorize funding for both the research and management of chronic wasting disease was approved by Congress at the end of last year. He’s now working to implement and fund the legislation through the regular appropriations process.

