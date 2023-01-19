Family, friends remember Dickinson woman killed in crash

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Giving, fearless, and loving.

Those are just some of the words that Tana Marie Johnson’s family uses to remember her.

Dickinson resident Claudia Bosch holds pictures of her daughter Tana close.

“It is a good picture, it’s my favorite,” said Claudia Bosch, Tana’s mother.

The photos remind her of happier times, before Tana was killed in a crash. Claudia says it is a huge loss for her family and the community she gave back to.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how proud I was,” said Tana.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi lost control early Monday and blocked a lane on I-94 east of Dickinson. Tana was traveling westbound and hit the trailer on the left side. Authorities say there was partial ice on the road and there was heavy fog at the time of the crash.

Tana’s family and friends remember her as a caring mother and advocate for the less fortunate.

“She was so kind and did everything for anyone. I don’t think there’s anything she wouldn’t do,” said Jenna Johnson, Tana’s daughter.

“Thought she was my hero,” said Talon Johnson, Tana’s son.

“Would literally do everything for everybody with a smile on her face,” said Kristi Ridl, Tana’s best friend.

They say Tana was a nurse and started an organization called Angel 37, in memory of her father, to provide free meals to those who needed them.

They plan to continue her work in some way and keep her giving legacy alive.

Tana leaves behind three children and most recently started a job at ABLE, Inc.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.

