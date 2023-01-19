Family, friends remember Dickinson woman killed in crash

Tana Marie Johnson
Tana Marie Johnson(Courtesy: Kristi Ridl)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Giving, fearless, and loving.

Those are just some of the words that Tana Marie Johnson’s family uses to remember her.

Dickinson resident Claudia Bosch holds pictures of her daughter Tana close.

“It is a good picture, it’s my favorite,” said Claudia Bosch, Tana’s mother.

The photos remind her of happier times, before Tana was killed in a crash. Claudia says it is a huge loss for her family and the community she gave back to.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how proud I was,” said Tana.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi lost control early Monday and blocked a lane on I-94 east of Dickinson. Tana was traveling westbound and hit the trailer on the left side. Authorities say there was partial ice on the road and there was heavy fog at the time of the crash.

Tana’s family and friends remember her as a caring mother and advocate for the less fortunate.

“She was so kind and did everything for anyone. I don’t think there’s anything she wouldn’t do,” said Jenna Johnson, Tana’s daughter.

“Thought she was my hero,” said Talon Johnson, Tana’s son.

“Would literally do everything for everybody with a smile on her face,” said Kristi Ridl, Tana’s best friend.

They say Tana was a nurse and started an organization called Angel 37, in memory of her father, to provide free meals to those who needed them.

They plan to continue her work in some way and keep her giving legacy alive.

Tana leaves behind three children and most recently started a job at ABLE, Inc.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: New details released in deadly Wahpeton shooting
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder
Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting

Latest News

Oil well
Will 2023 bring a recession? North Dakotans weigh in
North Dakota home
Property tax a hot topic at the ND Legislature
Pat Beckman
Pat Beckman named principal of new Lakewood Elementary in Mandan
988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
988 Crisis Hotline bill proposed in ND legislation