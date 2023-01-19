Could the frost damage trees if it lingers? Forestry experts weigh in

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The frosty trees outside has made for some beautiful SkySpy photos, but we wanted to know if the frost buildup could damage trees.

Troy Regstad, the Minot city forester, said if the weight on the branches is heavy enough, it could break them.

He said it’s usually nothing to worry about, though, since the wind blows at it, or it’s melted off.

“As long as it’s a species that’s hearty up here in North Dakota, the trees survive the winter pretty good,” said Regstad.

Regstad said trees can get damaged when the temperature changes quickly. For example, a relatively warm day to a cold night could quickly freeze tree cells and cause cracks.

The damages thus far are too early to tell.

