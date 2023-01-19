Class-A Basketball Poll

Class A basketball poll
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – The latest North Dakota Class A boys and girls basketball polls of the 2022-23 season were released Wednesday, January 18.

The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (21) — 9-0 Record — Last week: 1

2. Mandan — 10-0 Record — Last week: 2

3. Minot — 9-2 Record — Last week: 3

4. Fargo Davies — 10-2 Record — Last week: 4

5. Grand Forks Red River — 7-3 Record — Last week: 5

Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck Legacy (6-4) and Fargo North (6-3)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (18) — 8-2 Record — Last week: 1

2. Grand Forks Red River (3) — 11-0 Record — Last week: 2

3. Fargo Davies — 10-1 Record — Last week: 5

4. Minot — 8-3 Record — Last week: 4

5. Bismarck Legacy — 7-2 Record — Last week: 3

Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck (8-2) and West Fargo High (8-3)

