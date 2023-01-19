Cause of Mandan home explosion believed to be accidental

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Criminal activity was not the cause of an explosion at a Mandan home.

Two people and a dog were in the home in the Cortez Circle area when the home exploded Wednesday. The couple was pulled from the flames by a neighbor and transported to a burn center in Minneapolis. Their condition has not been released. The dog was found injured and taken to a local vet and later died. The neighbor was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

11 MFD personnel extinguished the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

Mandan City Fire Department reports that the incident remains under investigation, but the explosion and fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

