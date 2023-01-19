Burleigh County Commission rejects joint city committee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week the Bismarck City Commission approved a proposal to create a joint Bismarck City and Burleigh County committee. The draft was sent to the Burleigh County Commission on Wednesday evening.

Commissioner Brian Bitner stated that there is a provision that already exists to bring transparency between two commissions. Bitner stated that the chair of the committee holds an intergovernmental affairs portfolio which serves to communicate with the city. However, that portfolio has fallen by the wayside.

“We had some issues in the last year, it appeared that Burleigh County wasn’t communicating, but it wasn’t that. It was miscommunication among staff or some portfolios that had some information that was not presented to the commission,” said Commissioner Brian Bitner.

The proposal was approved unanimously by the Bismarck City Commission, while the Burleigh County Commission did not receive a second on the motion.

