Bismarck Police searching for person of interest in stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- Bismarck Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Police say Lucio Cruz, 51, is a person of interest in the incident that left a 30-year-old woman with an injury to her leg. First responders say the injury was not life-threatening. It happened on the 200 block of N 20th Street just after 7 a.m.

The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Cruz for questioning. He is 51 years old, 5 foot 9, 185 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anonymous tips can be texted to Bismarck Police by texting BISPD to 847411.

