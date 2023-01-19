Bismarck Police searching for person of interest in stabbing

Lucio Cruz
Lucio Cruz(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- Bismarck Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Police say Lucio Cruz, 51, is a person of interest in the incident that left a 30-year-old woman with an injury to her leg. First responders say the injury was not life-threatening. It happened on the 200 block of N 20th Street just after 7 a.m.

The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Cruz for questioning. He is 51 years old, 5 foot 9, 185 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anonymous tips can be texted to Bismarck Police by texting BISPD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
Tana Marie Johnson
Family, friends remember Dickinson woman killed in crash
Mandan house explosion
Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Explosion, fire at mobile home in Mandan
Crews respond to explosion, fire at mobile home in Mandan

Latest News

Fatal two vehicle crash near Williston
Wildrose man dead in Williams County crash is identified
Ice sculptures
Embracing winter: Bismarck man creates ice sculptures in his front yard
10pm Sportscast 1/18/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/18/2023
Family, friends remember Tana
Family, friends remember Dickinson woman killed in crash