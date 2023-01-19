Bill to eliminate ‘pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products considered in ND

By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that, if passed, would mean a tax cut for families.

Representative Gretchen Dobervich introduced HB 1282 Wednesday, which would eliminate the tax for feminine hygiene products. That includes products like tampons and sanitary napkins.

Representative Dobervich says the bill isn’t political, rather, it’s meant to provide parity in the tax code. Similar products, like adult incontinence products, aren’t subject to sales tax.

”This bill is not about, ‘women are being treated unfairly,’ this is about tax equity, and this is about a small way that we can provide tax relief to families,” said Representative Dobervich, D-Fargo.

Representative Dobervich says, on average, women spend $84 per year on feminine hygiene products, which comes out to about $5.88 in tax per year.

The bill would cut the state’s sales tax revenue by about $1.5 million. Nobody testified against the bill at the committee hearing.

