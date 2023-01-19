“Bar Down for Baker”: Minot girls hockey team hosting benefit for coach’s son

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Every year, the Minot girls hockey team picks one local cause to benefit.

This year’s was a no-brainer.

The players chose four-month-old Baker, the son of Assistant Coach Taryn Love.

Baker was born with an underdeveloped stomach and has been in and out of the hospital in Fargo for treatment.

Through all those nights, Coach Love’s love for the team never waned.

“When I was playing, all my coaches were male. I respected them and appreciated them, but I think it is important to have a female role model. She’s a good person to have in your court because she’s loud and she’s going to cheer for you and she’s going to have your back,” said Coach MaKayla Neuhalfen.

The Majettes play Devils Lake Friday night and will host a silent auction, raffle and games to raise money for Baker’s medical expenses.

“She is a very good role model for all the girls. It shows how much she can make good out of a bad situation, and it makes us work ten times harder,” said Cambel Johnson, a junior.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at the MAYSA Arena. For more information, visit the flyer on the Minot girls hockey Twitter page.

