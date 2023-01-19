988 Crisis Hotline bill proposed in ND legislation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People in crisis need help right away, and the 988 crisis hotline was established to offer assistance to those suffering from mental or behavioral health issues. But some lawmakers say it’s time to improve the service.

The non-profit Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Firstlink operates a location in Fargo, where calls are answered. Right now, it’s privately funded, but Senate Bill 2149 would establish a tax to expand and improve the services they’re already providing.

“It would establish an infrastructure for 988, and 988 is the telephone for suicide mental health issues that were identified by the federal government but not funded. And the 988 bill would establish an infrastructure so that we could collect a tax,” said Senator Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo.

Anyone who calls the line would be charged between 25-30 cents per month, but the final surcharge is still under discussion.

“It would allow the people, and Firstlink has been doing this as a private nonprofit, it would stabilize funding for them and require some qualifications and standards for them to meet,” said Senator Hogan.

The bill would ensure people answering the phone calls would be paid livable wages and would be trained on necessary resources covering the state.

“So, it’s a new tax system, so the tax departments are involved. Obviously, all of the telephone companies, the co-ops are involved because they’ll have to collect the fee,” said Senator Hogan.

The Department of Human Services would also be involved.

“Because this is all new, it will probably take us a year to implement because we have to collect the fees, establish the funds, do the distribution, hire the staff, so it’s a sequential process,” said Senator Hogan.

The number of calls to North Dakota’s 988 number has steadily been increasing in need, according to Firstlink Director Jennifer Illich. 988 operates through calls, text, and communicating online 24-7.

