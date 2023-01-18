Young girl’s heart surgery goes viral on TikTok

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - TikTok has blown up in popularity since the pandemic, but for one young girl, going viral on the social media platform really made more of an impact than likes and followers.

Aubree Blake is a 9-year-old girl from Ohio. When she was born, she had congenital heart surgery at 10 days old.

“Good morning, we’re on our way to the hospital for surgery,” said Aubree.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” said Christopher Blake, Aubree’s dad.

Last week, she went in for another heart surgery for coarctation of the aorta, meaning her largest blood vessel is narrowed and not open enough to work properly. She and her dad, Christopher Blake, wanted to share her story.

“You know, we were just looking for the positive comments, and it really took off,” said Christopher.

Zac C., also known as “The Sleepy Paramedic” on TikTok with over 460,000 followers, found and shared Aubree’s story.

“I figured, I’d used my powers on the internet to torture people for long enough, that it may be a good idea to use it for some good,” said Zac.

“The Croissant Army” which started as a joke of commenting emojis, has become a large following of support for EMTs, HEMS and more. The Sleepy Paramedic, “leader” of the Croissant Army, asked his followers to donate toward Aubree.

“He shared the video, and when I saw it, I was just blown away,” said Christopher.

What began as sharing their story, has turned into a fundraiser for Aubree’s medical funds and a trip with her dad when she is feeling better.

“Usually, you know, they want toys and games and to go do stuff, but she just wanted to spend time with her family,” said Zac.

While social media may not be everyone’s favorite thing, word spreads quickly.

“Thank you so much for all of your support and donations,” said Aubree.

The positivity and support for Aubree have made a difference.

Aubree has also been selected for a wish from Wishes can Happen and has chosen to go to Florida to Sea World and Disney World when she is feeling better.

