Woman accused of stealing $58,000 from Mandan man in email fraud case pleads not guilty
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Indiana woman accused of using an email fraud scheme to steal $58,000 from a Mandan man has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say 30-year-old Bountouraby Kaba used an email address that was one letter different than a Quality Title employee’s email to get a man to wire transfer her thousands of dollars in what he thought was a property purchase transaction in July 2022. Mandan detectives say they tracked the transfer to Kaba in Indianapolis.
She told investigators the man was a customer of her fashion shop and he placed a big order.
Kaba pleaded not guilty to felony computer fraud and other charges Tuesday.
She’s scheduled to stand trial in March.
