Williams County Commissioners approve $10 million loan for gas-to-liquids plant

By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County Commissioners have approved a $10 million loan to Cerilon GTL for the purchase of land in the Marley Crossing area to construct a 24,000-barrel-per-day gas-to-liquids plant.

The plant will bring nearly 1,000 construction jobs, 95 permanent jobs, and new technology job opportunities to the area.

The project supports the pathway to Governor Doug Burgum’s goal of carbon neutrality. When completed, the plant will have the lowest carbon footprint of any gas-to-liquids plant in the world.

