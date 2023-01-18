Westhope senior signs basketball commitment to VCSU

Westhope Senior Ellie Braaten will continue her basketball career at Valley City State...
Westhope Senior Ellie Braaten will continue her basketball career at Valley City State University next year.(none)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - Ellie Braaten took time to weigh the decision but made it final Tuesday night.

The senior will continue her basketball career at Valley City State University next year.

“They were the first school that showed interest in me, so that counted for something. It just felt like the right place for me,” said Ellie.

Ellie is averaging 21.2 points per game through the first two months of her final high school basketball season.

Ellie added that there is a possibility that she may play softball at VCSU, in addition to basketball.

“It is definitely not easy. a lot of people say that you know, or that you’ll feel it, but I didn’t believe that right away. After going on a few visits there, it wasn’t the first time but obviously it did give me a feeling and that feeling was right,” said Ellie.

VCSU first reached out to her during her junior year, but Ellie said she made the decision last week.

“The whole decision process was time consuming. Narrowing that down was probably one of the most difficult things that I’ve had to do,” said Ellie.

Ellie and classmate Karen Cordero Solis celebrated their senior night Tuesday before a District 11 matchup versus TGU.

