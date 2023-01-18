Washburn teacher pleads not guilty to felony charges

By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washburn teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Washburn Public School officials told investigators that 32-year-old Joshua Eddy had been communicating inappropriately with a 15-year-old in Nov. 2022. Court documents report Eddy told deputies the interactions with the student had gone “too far” and had become sexual.

Wednesday, Eddy pleaded not guilty to luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or solicitation of minors.

He’s been a teacher for Washburn Public School for roughly 10 years and has no prior criminal history.

