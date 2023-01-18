State oil production drops under 1.1 million barrels per day in November

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota took a slight drop in oil production in November of 2022, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

The latest figures showed the state fell below 1.1 million barrels per day in November. North Dakota reached 1.1 million in September. Director Lynn Helms said the drop comes from the severe weather that month. He added that it’s expected to continue going into December.

”We saw the December blizzards reduce production down to what we think was almost half, in the 600,000 barrel a day range and it took a while to respond,” said Lynn Helms, DMR director.

The rig count has held steady with 43 active rigs across the state.

