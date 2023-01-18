Senator Jon Tester undecided on reelection run in 2024

PLENTYWOOD, M.T. (KUMV) - A total of 34 senators will be up for election next year, which includes Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).

Tester has been in the Senate since 2006, winning reelection in 2012 and 2018. He said he is still deciding on running for a fourth term and that a decision could be coming as early as next month.

“I think you have to go out and meet people where they are at. You have to talk to them about issues they’re concerned about. You got to have things you can point to that you’ve done to make the world a better place. If I run, that is what I’m going to be doing,” said Tester.

Since Tester’s last run, Republicans have swept all federal elections. Senator Steve Daines won reelection in 2020, while Greg Gianforte, Matt Rosendale, and Ryan Zinke earned US House seats in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022. Gianforte also became the first Republican governor in Montana since 2005.

