Power outages reported in northern parts of KMOT viewing area

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews with Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative have been busy Tuesday working to restore power.

As of 7:20 p.m., the cooperative reported a transmission outage in the Kenmare area, and a crew had been dispatched to the scene, according to a post on their social media.

As of 8 p.m., just over 800 members were reporting outages, with more than 300 in Kenmare (the northwest corner of Ward County), and the rest in parts of Burke, Divide, Mountrail, and Renville Counties.

Earlier in the day, crews were working to restore power to parts of Kenmare as well as an area north of Bowbells.

Those who are members of the co-op should report outages at 1-800-472-2983. More information can be found on the Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative outage website.

