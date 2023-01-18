Police in Georgia arrest suspect in Mall of America shooting

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday.(KTTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday.

Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges says the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Decatur, Georgia, by federal and state law enforcement officials.

The suspect faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Hodges says Minnesota police on Tuesday also arrested the teenage suspect’s mother for allegedly driving him to Georgia following the shooting.

Johntae Hudson was killed in a Dec. 23 shooting at the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping center located in Bloomington. The 19-year-old was shot eight times and died during an altercation in the mall.

