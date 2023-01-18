Pilot program at Hillsboro School includes companion dog

Hillsboro companion dog Maura
Hillsboro companion dog Maura(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Senator John Hoeven met with Hillsboro High School staff to review the school’s special pilot program, which includes a companion animal in the classroom.

Agriculture Education Teacher Levi Reese got golden retriever Maura trained as a therapy dog and has been bringing her to school five days a week for about a year. School officials say they’ve seen a lot of positives, and the senator was impressed with the idea as well.

“This is something you’re going to see more of, not less of, “ said Sen. John Hoeven. “I think this is a really creative, innovative idea. One of the things they want to do is share that so other schools can look at that and maybe try this program, or try to come up with some other innovative program, thinking outside the box to respond to the challenges we have today, whether you’re a young person or someone who’s older.”

The school district established the program as a model for providing greater behavioral health support for North Dakota students. The Hillsboro School Board approved the idea back in 2021.

Maura is so popular in Hillsboro, she even has her own Instagram account: maura.goldenrdog.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder
Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting

Latest News

Burgum calls on Biden administration to withdraw new Waters of the U.S. rule
Commissioners approve $10 million loan to Cerilon GTL
Williams County Commissioners approve $10 million loan for gas-to-liquids plant
sen david
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
Feedback sought for Bismarck's parks
Bismarck Parks and Recreation asking for feedback from community on its services
Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND