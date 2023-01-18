Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were injured and community members were shaken after an explosion rocked a Mandan neighborhood. Hours later, the wreckage was still smoking.

The home was nestled in the typically quiet Cortez Circle area. Neighbors felt the blast around 11 in the morning.

“It was random that I came home. I had just dropped the kids off at daycare and was bringing some groceries home, and the neighbor’s house exploded,” said Jack Gaugler, neighbor.

Two people and a dog were inside when the home was suddenly engulfed in flames.

“I tried yelling at them from the window and there was no movement from them, and their hair was on fire. Instincts took over and I ran inside and got the lady up and walking and got her to my mom,” said Gaugler.

The smoke and flames didn’t stop Jack Gaugler and his mother from getting both the man and the woman out of the burning house.

“You know, all you’re thinking is just getting these people out of the smoke and away from the fire and really nothing else,” said Gaugler.

Mandan Fire and Police managed the scene. City workers worked to shut off gas lines.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The couple has been transported to the hospital with serious burns. Their condition has not yet been released.

