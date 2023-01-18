ND lawmakers consider bill on artificial insemination practices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a very unusual bill dealing with a very personal medical procedure.

Representative Bernie Satrom of Jamestown introduced a bill Tuesday that would make it illegal to artificially inseminate someone without using reproductive material from a donor that the recipient hasn’t consented to.

The inspiration for the bill came from a Netflix documentary. Representative Satrom watched “Our Father” last year on Netflix, in which a fertility doctor was using his own sperm to impregnate women, rather than that of their chosen donors.

”Ultimately, he ended up with a $500 fine, not for what he did, but for obstruction of justice. So, I thought, I wonder if North Dakota has any law preventing something like that. And we don’t,” said Representative Satrom, R-Jamestown.

If the bill passes, someone who commits this offense would be charged with a Class C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

The committee didn’t take action on the bill Tuesday.

