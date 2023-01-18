Event Wednesday morning to honor Dep. Colt Allery

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) - Six years ago Wednesday, Rolette County Dep. Colt Allery gave his life protecting the people of North Dakota.

The public is invited to the sheriff’s office to enjoy coffee and donuts.

It’s located a quarter mile south of Hwy 30 and 281 in Rolla.

They’ll be giving away coffee and donuts from 7 a.m. until they run out.

The event is sponsored by Leevers Foods of Rolla.

Allery is one of 59 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in North Dakota’s history.

His death brought thousands from across the country to Rolette County for his services.

