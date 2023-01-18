Crews respond to fire at storage facility in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) – Multiple units responded to a fire at a storage facility Tuesday evening in Williston.

Investigators with the department said crews were dispatched just before 8 p.m. to the 3300 block of Pheasant Run Parkway, for a report of a structure fire and flames and smoke coming from multiple locations.

The department said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to four units, and had it under control just after 8:20 p.m., though some other units received smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. Williston Fire and Prevention investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire as of Tuesday night.

The city of Williston assisted fire crews with detouring traffic during the response.

