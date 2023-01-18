Crews respond to explosion, fire at mobile home in Mandan

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Two people suffered unknown injuries following an explosion and fire at a mobile home in the Cortez Circle area of Mandan late Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media, Mandan Fire said crews were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m., and found the home fully engulfed.

The department said two people who were home at the time were treated on scene and transported to an area hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Mandan Fire and Police as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the cause.

The scene remains active, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.

