Burgum calls on Biden administration to withdraw new Waters of the U.S. rule

(KY3)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum is responding to the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers after it published the final Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule, restoring Obama-era regulations on bodies of water in the state.

Burgum says the rule is “misguided” and “overreaching.”

North Dakota was one of many states to fight back against the policy which extends federal water quality protections to rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands.

The EPA repealed the Trump administration’s definition of “WOTUS.”

Burgum adds, “The EPA’s reworked version has the same problems as its predecessor, violating landowner rights and creating confusion for farmers, ranchers and industry by adding red tape and erroneously classifying almost every stream, pond and wetland as a federally managed water. The result will be higher costs for food, fuel and other consumer goods with no substantial benefit to the environment. North Dakota has some of the cleanest water in the nation, and this proposed rule threatens our state’s legitimate authority to protect our own waters from pollution.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder
Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting

Latest News

Commissioners approve $10 million loan to Cerilon GTL
Williams County Commissioners approve $10 million loan for gas-to-liquids plant
sen david
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
Feedback sought for Bismarck's parks
Bismarck Parks and Recreation asking for feedback from community on its services
Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND