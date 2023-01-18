Bismarck Parks and Recreation asking for feedback from community on its services

Feedback sought for Bismarck's parks
Feedback sought for Bismarck's parks(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents are being asked to take part in a survey from Parks and Recreation.

The input survey asks for the public’s feedback on parks, trails, facilities, and programs within the community. The feedback will help the Park District with its future planning.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete. It will be available through Tuesday, January 31. A link to the survey can be found here.

