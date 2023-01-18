20-year-old Wildrose man dead in Williams County crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) - A 20-year-old Wildrose man was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital from injuries he received when his pickup ran into the back of a semi that was slowing down to turn at an intersection near Williston.
The crash happened at approximately 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 2 approximately 12 miles north of Williston.
The Highway Patrol says the semi’s driver was not hurt.
