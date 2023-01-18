13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers tried to stop the driver, she took off and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the girl drove over 100 mph and was eventually stopped after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Officials said troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car as well.

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder
Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting

Latest News

Water upgrade for the city of Lincoln
The long awaited water upgrade for the city of Lincoln
Police said Brian Walshe is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe. (CNN, POOL, WBZ, WCVB,...
Husband charged with missing wife's murder
Artificial insemination Bill
ND lawmakers consider bill on artificial insemination practices
Proposed book bans
Librarians, booksellers in Minot share concerns over proposed book bans