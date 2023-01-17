UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for NDSCS Wahpeton after shots fired in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Officials issued a shelter in place order for students and staff at NDSCS Wahpeton Monday night, after authorities confirmed a call for shots fired in Richland County. The shelter in place has now been lifted as of 10p.m. at NDSCS. Law enforcement do not believe the public is in danger and are asking everyone to lock their doors.

The shelter in place order came in around 7:40 p.m. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a call for shots fired came in around 7:11 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicates that authorities are blocking traffic in the area.

Authorities are not releasing any other information at this time. Stick with us for the very latest.

