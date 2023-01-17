Sen. Hoeven speaks at ND Grain Dealers Association’s Annual Convention

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND)
Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND)(Gray DC Bureau)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association’s Annual Convention today, Senator John Hoeven outlined his efforts to maintain strong farm policy to benefit both agriculture producers and consumers.

He says he wants to ensure North Dakota farmers and ranchers have the opportunity to give direct input as work starts on the next farm bill. As well as address supply chain constraints to solidify access to reliable transportation services, including rail and ocean carriers.

“What you have to do, is have USD establish parameters, so you have certainty and dependability. So, the producer, farmer/rancher knows what to expect, and so who they’re working with knows what to expect. They set out those parameters, and then you have a free enterprise market-based system. That could work. Then you have the resources to actually cover the costs of doing it,” said Hoeven.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

