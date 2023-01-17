Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons in Florida Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

