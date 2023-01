BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bottineau Winter Park showed its appreciation for those who served with a patriotic demonstration on the slopes on Monday. Roughly 50 skiers took to the slopes with American flags in hand. They skied down to the tune of America the Beautiful.

Bottineau Winter Park Military Appreciation (Sara Clemens)

