Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – ‘Busy Little Farm’ in Cooperstown

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to eastern North Dakota in 1997 when Cliff Naylor visited the “Busy Little Farm” in Cooperstown.

The Griggs County Historical Society is open on Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day and by special appointment.

The “Busy Little Farm” is still one of the feature attractions of this small-town museum.

Also included in the collections are pioneer clothing, a pioneer village, and a display of what buildings on a pioneer main street used to look like — complete with a boardwalk.

