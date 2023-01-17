Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – ‘Busy Little Farm’ in Cooperstown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to eastern North Dakota in 1997 when Cliff Naylor visited the “Busy Little Farm” in Cooperstown.

The Griggs County Historical Society is open on Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day and by special appointment.

The “Busy Little Farm” is still one of the feature attractions of this small-town museum.

Also included in the collections are pioneer clothing, a pioneer village, and a display of what buildings on a pioneer main street used to look like — complete with a boardwalk.

