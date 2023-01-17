Martin Luther King Holiday Commission holds its annual event to honor MLK

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year, to honor the dream and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the MLK Holiday Commission gets together to hold an event to remember his work and teachings at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

It was originally started in 1986 and has now become an annual event as a nonprofit, by nine board members, along with sponsors to help relive MLK’s work.

“Well, it really makes a big impact both to the community who is able to hear from individuals and their stories, because often we don’t always get the chance to do that. And it also empowers those individuals when they share those stories. They feel like they’re being heard,” said Julie Ramos Lagos.

Governor George Sinner appointed the commission in 1985, and the first celebration was held in 1986. Over the years, the day has transitioned to relate to the community.

“Because a lot of that comes from the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech that we hear from Martin Luther King Jr. and just the difference that he made in the community and in the nation just by this speech and being able to speak out. It’s very important to be able to give an opportunity to share those stories,” said Lagos.

Each year, different presenters come to share their stories with the public that embody similar passions.

“One of the things is the commission when we sit down, we talk about keynote speakers, we’re really looking for individuals that really know and share the passion of what Martin Luther King Day is, and really be able to share their stories and the impacts that they’ve made in the community, and some of the struggles that they’ve gone through going through to be able to share that,” said Lagos.

The event will also feature Dakota Children’s Choir, art, and root beer floats.

For those who cannot attend in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, the event will also be live-streamed on the MLK Commission Facebook page.

