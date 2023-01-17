Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody on an attempted murder charge after police say he shot at and injured another man.

Police say they responded to the scene of a shooting just after midnight on early Monday morning in the area along N. 19th Street and Hay Creek Ct. They say 44-year-old Joe Laster-Sims shot a 37-year-old in the hand and leg. The man was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Laster-Sims is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.