Man in custody on attempted murder charge after Bismarck shooting

Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder
Joe Laster-Sims charged with attempted murder(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody on an attempted murder charge after police say he shot at and injured another man.

Police say they responded to the scene of a shooting just after midnight on early Monday morning in the area along N. 19th Street and Hay Creek Ct. They say 44-year-old Joe Laster-Sims shot a 37-year-old in the hand and leg. The man was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Laster-Sims is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Stark County crash
Dickinson woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Stark County
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
generic crash
Six injured after vehicle rear-ends ambulance near Edmore, North Dakota
One vehicle rollover, DUI arrest
40-year-old Fargo woman arrested for DUI following crash Monday

Latest News

Reyna Bergstrom Asheim and Abigail Hayes
A modern-day fairy tale: from Miss America sisters to be sisters-in-law
Alexander to decide on $15.5M school bond Tuesday
Alexander to decide on $15.5M school bond Tuesday
10pm Sportscast 1/16/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/16/2023
hannah
Hannah Westin - Shiloh Christian girls basketball