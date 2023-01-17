The long awaited water upgrade for the city of Lincoln

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Lincoln was established in 1977, and since then has grown to over 4,000 residents. The current water reservoir is outdated and has caused many problems.

“The city has grown over the past several years, and has maxed out their storage,” said Shannon Fisher, drinking water state revolving fund program manager.

Along with water pressure issues, the quality of water has been affected. Daycare owner Jan Netland says at least once a year, she gets a letter from the city stating the water is contaminated and unsafe to drink.

“There’s a lot that goes into it when you get a letter at the last minute indicating we have contaminated water,” said Jan Netland, owner of Jan’s Little Jewels and Wild One in Lincoln.

A new water storage tank has become a top priority for the city, and this year, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has approved a $1.86 million loan to install a new one, twice as big, and hopefully twice as clean.

“This will give them a lot more reliability with their water. They won’t have to worry quite as much, hopefully, about the quality of their water,” said Fisher.

For business owners in Lincoln, the new water project is a welcome relief.

“The first thought that goes through my head is, ‘Will I have to shut down for the day?’” said Netland.

Jan’s Little Jewels and Wild One have more than 60 children they care for every day. Having clean water is a necessity.

“It’s 20 babies a day; they have three to four bottles a day, and the bottles need to have clean water,” said Netland.

The Lincoln water project is important for the daycare owner, not only for safety reasons but because it also diminishes a looming financial burden.

“It’s exciting,” said Netland.

The city has planned for a water reservoir large enough to support the estimated growth of the city for the next 20 years.

The city of Lincoln will have a meeting Thursday, January 19 to talk about the water improvements. It is open to the public.

