Hannah Westin - Shiloh Christian girls basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good players make good teams, it’s a simple but accurate statement and it’s been that way from the start of team sports.

Hannah Westin fits the description of a good player. She has been a fixture in the Skyhawks’ starting lineup for years. She is now a senior but her role as a team general started long before the 12th grade.

“She’s a gamer! She’s very competitive. She’s a great leader on and off the court for the girls. All the younger girls look up to her. She’s a very important part of the whole cog here,” said Dan Seifert, Shiloh Christian head coach.

“I love our chemistry we’re having on the court and we’re going to just keep developing that. I really like how we approach practices. I think we approach practices with a lot of energy and I think that’s something really good going into games,” said Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian senior.

And during those games, Westin says her team emphasizes one thing above all else.

“We love our defense. We have a couple different defenses that we like to play and we like to play aggressive on the ball, trapping at all times so it’s really fun,” says Westin.

While Shiloh is trying to steal the ball on defense, the Skyhawks want it in Hannah’s hands on the offensive end.

“Hannah Westin is a very good point guard. She’s very smart with the ball. She definitely knows where it should go. She looks for that open person and she’s very strategic. She’s definitely one of our better scorers. She knows how to make her way into the lane and get that shot up,” said Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian senior.

“She’s going to go hard no matter what. She’s going to be able to use right hand, left hand, shoot inside, shoot outside. She can post up for us if she wants to. She’s one of those players she can do everything for you,” said Seifert.

When Westin is not playing basketball you can probably find her running. She was top-10 at the state cross country meet.

“I definitely think basketball has helped me in track and cross country just because I think it’s not always the physical part but the mental part in just being aggressive. When I’m playing defense, whatever it is, just having that aggressive mindset and I think that transitions over into my running as well,” said Westin.

