Class-B Basketball Polls

Class-B basketball poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number-one ranked team in Class-B girls basketball. Rugby moved to the top spot after Kenmare-Bowbells lost for the first time this year. The Honkers tested themselves by playing five games in eight days. Kindred beat Kenmare-Bowbells 62-52 on Saturday. Oakes and Northern Cass are new to the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan is undefeated and the unanimous number one ranked team in Class-B boys basketball. The winning streak for the defending state champion is up to 34.

7th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18) — 7-0 Record — 180 pts — Last week: 1

2. Central Cass — 9-0 Record — 162 pts — Last week: 2

3. Bishop Ryan — 7-1 Record — 133 pts — Last week: 4

4. Sargent County — 9-0 Record — 123 pts — Last week: 5

5. Ellendale — 9-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 8

6. Grafton — 6-1 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 3

7. Thompson — 5-3 Record — 72 pts — Last week: 9

8. Beulah — 6-1 Record — 46 pts — Last week: NR

9. North Border — 7-1 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 10

10. North Star — 7-2 Record — 24 pts — Last week: 7

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (4-3), Glen Ullin-Hebron (10-1), Standing Rock (8-1), Bowman County (7-2), Rugby (5-4).

8th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Rugby (13) — 11-0 Record — 174 pts — Last week: 2

2. Thompson (4) — 10-1 Record — 157 pts — Last week: 3

3. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) — 12-1 Record — 139 pts — Last week: 1

4. Shiloh Christian — 11-1 Record — 124 pts — Last week: 6

5. Oakes — 9-1 Record — 65 pts — Last week: NR

6. Central Cass — 8-3 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 7-TIE

7. May-Port CG — 11-2 Record — 53 pts — Last week: 7-TIE

8. Garrison — 12-1 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 9

9. Central McLean — 10-1 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 4

10. Northern Cass — 9-2 Record — 42 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (11-1), Kindred (7-3), Carrington (10-2).

