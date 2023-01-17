Bismarck accountants and residents preparing for the 2023 tax season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The IRS begins the 2023 tax season on January 23. This year, there will be three more days for taxpayers to file. There are a few ways taxpayers can make sure their process is simple in 2023.

Accountant Russel Schick says three extra filing days will help him to get 10 to 15 more returns processed. The 2022 tax reason was very busy for a lot of the accounting firms in Bismarck. Schick has some advice for taxpayers.

“Number one, wait until the middle of February to make sure you’ve got all your stocks so you don’t have to amend. Two, with your dependents, if you have a split custody thing or some kind of arrangement like that, make sure that both parents are on the same page,” said Schick.

Another large change accountants are seeing is not filling out COVID-specific documents, which helps reduce the number of forms they have to hunt for.

“Yeah, no PPP loans, unemployment compensation is the same. We’re going back to like 2019, which is a positive, I think, in everybody’s world,” said Schick.

In 2023, more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed. Some North Dakotans are sending in returns by the April 18 deadline themselves and others are hiring an accountant.

“Yeah, I don’t do my own taxes because my mom messed up mine one time, so we kind of were like, ‘Oh, we’ll just pay for someone to do it,’” said Emily Ehrens.

Schick says residents filing themselves need to be aware of refund monitors on tax software looking for tricks that could impact filing.

“I do them myself. Mine are relatively easy. I’m a single-income household. I don’t have any children. I have one job, but I usually have to help my mother with hers and those I dread,” said Laura Rysavy.

For the 2023 tax season, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone operators to answer questions and added more in-person staff as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Schick has also noticed a large volume of spam calls for the Employer Retention Credit, a part of the Cares Act, and recommends business check with a professional if they receive a call.

