Auto insurance fraud: what to look out for in North Dakota

Auto insurance fraud
Auto insurance fraud(KFYR, MGN)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us will be involved in a car crash at some point in our lives — and typically, they are accidental. But there is a type of fraud that can not only wreck your car but impact your insurance premiums.

There are several scenarios to watch out for, but one of the most common is a staged crash, according to the North Dakota Insurance Department. Someone looking to cash in on an insurance payout may deliberately stop suddenly in front of you — forcing you to rear-end them.

Then, they or their passengers may claim injury, even when the crash is minor.

It’s also common for a con artist to signal you to proceed at an intersection, only to have them speed forward and hit you. They may say they never signaled you, or that you ran a stop sign. Both of these examples are crimes, and you should report them to the North Dakota Insurance Department.

If you’re in a crash, insurance experts say you should contact police, take pictures of your car and theirs, write down their insurance information and avoid talking to people who suddenly appear on the scene claiming to be witnesses.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Stark County crash
Dickinson woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Stark County
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
generic crash
Six injured after vehicle rear-ends ambulance near Edmore, North Dakota
One vehicle rollover, DUI arrest
40-year-old Fargo woman arrested for DUI following crash Monday

Latest News

South Dakota Republican Rep. Jon Hansen speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol,...
South Dakota GOP lawmakers push trans youth health care ban
Tom Hoge walks off the third green after his shot during the first round of the Tournament of...
Big money in golf still not enough to change Tom Hoge
Noem announces bill to cut taxes on groceries
Noem announces bill to eliminate sales tax on groceries
Mark Thorpe
Retired UND Police Officer passes away after cancer battle