Auto insurance fraud: what to look out for in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us will be involved in a car crash at some point in our lives — and typically, they are accidental. But there is a type of fraud that can not only wreck your car but impact your insurance premiums.

There are several scenarios to watch out for, but one of the most common is a staged crash, according to the North Dakota Insurance Department. Someone looking to cash in on an insurance payout may deliberately stop suddenly in front of you — forcing you to rear-end them.

Then, they or their passengers may claim injury, even when the crash is minor.

It’s also common for a con artist to signal you to proceed at an intersection, only to have them speed forward and hit you. They may say they never signaled you, or that you ran a stop sign. Both of these examples are crimes, and you should report them to the North Dakota Insurance Department.

If you’re in a crash, insurance experts say you should contact police, take pictures of your car and theirs, write down their insurance information and avoid talking to people who suddenly appear on the scene claiming to be witnesses.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.